NEW YORK, June 10 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added to earlier losses on Monday with their yield rising to a 14-month high, after Standard & Poor's raised its U.S. credit outlook, which stoked buying of U.S. equities and selling of bonds.

The 30-year or long bond fell 18/32 in price at 90-20/32 with a yield of 3.376 percent, up 3.4 basis points from late on Friday.

The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher.