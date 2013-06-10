* S&P raises U.S. credit outlook to stable from negative * Low inflation supports current Fed's bond purchases-Bullard * U.S. to sell $66 bln in coupon-bearing debt this week * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises above zero, 1st time since Jan. 2012 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high, after Standard & Poor's raised its credit outlook on the United States, which supported appetite for stocks and fueled selling in bonds. S&P's improved view on the world's biggest economy came as traders mulled over their bond positions ahead of this week's supply of $66 billion in government debt. "There is a general acceptance that the economy is doing better, and on more solid footing, and at the same time that's improving the fiscal situation. The political climate in Washington is also maybe less acrimonious than it was," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The bond market pared some losses after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said inflation remains low enough for the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, to stick with its current pace of bond purchases, currently at $85 billion a month. U.S. core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, has been running below 2 percent due to sluggish demand. Fed officials like Bullard worry this anemic trend in price growth raises the risk of deflation, a downward price spiral that crippled Japan for a decade in the 1990s. "Spot inflation hasn't delivered right now, and people don't know how long the Fed will support the market," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. This view has pummeled Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) which had thrived under the Fed's current bond purchase program, known as quantitative easing, or QE3, that was aimed to reduce unemployment as well as to avert deflation. In light of the recent jitters about the Fed buying fewer bonds, TIPS have looked less appealing to investors since April. The TIPS yields, commonly referred to as "real" yields because they factor out inflation, have jumped. The 10-year real yield traded above zero percent on Monday, which has not happened since January 2012. S&P ACKNOWLEDGES U.S. IMPROVEMENTS The S&P announcement on the United States surprised traders, as it acknowledged recent financial improvements after a solid if not robust May report on domestic job growth last week. The rating agency, which stripped the U.S. of its coveted AAA-rating over two years ago, revised its view on the U.S. to "stable" from "negative" due to tentative improvements in policy-making in Washington and higher tax receipts so far in 2013. It kept its AA-plus rating, S&P's second highest credit rating, on the United States, citing the risk that Washington might not do more to pare its long-term indebtedness due to recent budget improvements. Typically an improved credit outlook from a rating agency boosts the prices of a borrower's bonds. In the first trading day following S&P's downgrade of the United States after markets closed on Aug. 5, 2011, investors scrambled for Treasuries with 10-year yields falling nearly 20 basis points in response to a dramatic sell-off in stocks and other risky assets. In a mild reversal, Treasuries prices fell on the S&P raising its credit outlook on the United States. It compounded earlier selling from traders making room for this week's supply at a time when they have been speculating whether the Fed might scale back its bond purchases later this year. On the open market, 10-year Treasury notes last traded 12/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.226 percent, up 4.9 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield came only half a basis point below its 13-month-plus peak of 2.235 percent set in late April. The 30-year bond was down 7/32 in price, yielding 3.356 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late Friday. The 30-year yield rose to 3.382 percent, the highest intraday level since early April 2012, according to Reuters data. The Fed bought $1.38 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, its latest QE3 purchase. The three major U.S. stock indexes were moderately higher in midday trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index rising 0.2 percent.