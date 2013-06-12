Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. government debt prices turned lower on Wednesday, as U.S. stock index futures rose, signaling a higher market open following a sell-off the previous session and reducing the safehaven allure of bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 5/32 lower at 95-30/32 for a yield 2.208 percent, up 1.8 basis points from late on Tuesday.
Standard & Poor's 500 index futures was up 7.4 points or 0.44 percent.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).