NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. government debt prices turned lower on Wednesday, as U.S. stock index futures rose, signaling a higher market open following a sell-off the previous session and reducing the safehaven allure of bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 5/32 lower at 95-30/32 for a yield 2.208 percent, up 1.8 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Standard & Poor's 500 index futures was up 7.4 points or 0.44 percent.