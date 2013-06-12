Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Wednesday, after earlier losses, as Wall Street shares briefly dipped into negative territory due to lingering concerns over how soon central banks will reduce their stimulus programs.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32 in price with a yield of 2.194 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index last traded little changed on the day, erasing its earlier rise.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).