NEW YORK, June 12 Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to session highs on Wednesday as growing losses on Wall Street stocks stoked safe-haven bids for longer-dated government debt before a $21 billion 10-year note auction.

Benchmark 10-year government debt rose as much as 6/32 in midday trading. The 10-year yield fell to a session low of 2.167 percent, compared with 2.190 percent late on Tuesday.