Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK, June 12 Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to session highs on Wednesday as growing losses on Wall Street stocks stoked safe-haven bids for longer-dated government debt before a $21 billion 10-year note auction.
Benchmark 10-year government debt rose as much as 6/32 in midday trading. The 10-year yield fell to a session low of 2.167 percent, compared with 2.190 percent late on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).