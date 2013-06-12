* U.S. 10-year notes set to sell at highest yield since 2011 * Weaker Wall Street shares revive safe-haven bids for bonds * Overnight 10-year repos stuck deep in negative territory * Fed purchases $916 million in Treasuries for QE3 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 12 Most U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly higher on Wednesday as safe-haven bids offset selling from investors seeking to make room for an auction of $21 billion of 10-year notes. Traders were worried about weak demand for longer-dated Treasuries after Tuesday's poor $32 billion three-year note sale fetched the weakest bidding since December 2010, analysts said. Those concerns were mitigated by demand for lower-risk government debt as Wall Street share prices turned negative. The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's auctions with a $13 billion reopening of a prior 30-year bond issue on Thursday. Financial markets have been roiled in recent weeks on speculation whether Fed policymakers, who will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, will move toward trimming the central bank's $85 billion of monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, even as economic growth has remained sluggish due to high unemployment. "With this kind of market volatility, it's hard to see who are the buyers at this time," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "Still the 10-year auction should go OK, but there's a lot of risks here." U.S. bond prices have been pummeled since early May, with yields rising to 14-month highs on Monday on bets whether the Fed would pare its bond purchases as early as the third quarter. "A lot of people are looking for a retracement in yields before the end of the quarter. They are looking for the 10-year and 30-year auctions to set the tone," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The Treasury Department was on track to sell its latest 10-year debt supply at the highest yield since October 2011. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the additional amount of the 10-year issue due in May 2023 to sell at a yield of 2.186 percent shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). That was above the 1.810 percent yield cleared on the original $24 billion of this 10-year note sold in May. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price for a yield of 2.178 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday when the 10-year yield reached a 14-month high of 2.293 percent. The 30-year bond was the weakest bond maturity. It was 2/32 lower in price with a yield of 3.322 percent, up 0.3 basis point from late Tuesday. The 30-year yield climbed to 3.433 percent in the previous session, which was its highest since April 2012. The three major U.S. stock indexes initially rose following Tuesday's decline before giving up those gains and falling on lingering worries about how soon central banks might scale back their stimulus programs that have been the catalyst for dramatic run-ups so far this year. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was last down 0.6 percent after rising 0.5 percent shortly after the market opened. The Fed's third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, had lowered mortgage rates and stoked investors' appetite for stocks and other risky investments. Traders fear less Fed stimulus would hurt the housing recovery and stock market, which recently hit record highs. The Fed bought $916 million in government debt whose maturities range from August 2023 through February 2031 in its latest QE3 purchase. 10-YEAR REPO STILL NEGATIVE In money markets, the overnight interest rate on U.S. repurchase agreements backed by 10-year Treasuries remained in negative territory due to the scarcity of 10-year note supply, analysts said. This lack of, or "specialness" of 10-year notes in the repo market underscored the bearish sentiment about U.S. bonds and expectations that Treasury yields will rise further if the Fed scales back its bond purchases, analysts said. Traders have been borrowing heavily against 10-year notes to raise cash in anticipation of buying them back at cheaper cost after the 10-year auction. The stacking of "short" bets against the 10-year notes has pushed the 10-year repo rate near minus 3 percent for about two weeks, analysts said. A minus 3 percent repo rate matches the penalty rate for not returning the 10-year note to a dealer or investor from whom a trader borrows.