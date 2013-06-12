Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK, June 12 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices widened their losses on Wednesday after the Treasury's 10-year note auction drew average demand.
The 10-year Treasury note, down 5/32 before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) bidding deadline, was down 7/32 afterwards, its yield rising to 2.21 percent, above its Tuesday closing level of 2.18 percent, but still below Wednesday's intra-day high of 2.228 percent.
The value of bids received in the auction over those accepted was 2.53, below the 2.94 average of the last four auctions.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).