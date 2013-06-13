NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. government bond prices
trimmed earlier gains on Thursday after reports on retail sales
and jobless claims supported the view that U.S. economic growth
was intact despite federal budget cutbacks and higher taxes.
These better-than-expected data reduced safe-haven purchases
of Treasuries due to heavy losses in overseas stock markets
where traders fretted whether the Federal Reserve might scale
back its current stimulus program this year.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
6/32 higher in price with a yield 2.205 percent, down 2.3 basis
points from late on Wednesday.
Before the jobless claims and retail sales figures, the
10-year notes were up 9/32 in price with a yield of 2.194
percent.