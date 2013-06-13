NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. government bond prices trimmed earlier gains on Thursday after reports on retail sales and jobless claims supported the view that U.S. economic growth was intact despite federal budget cutbacks and higher taxes.

These better-than-expected data reduced safe-haven purchases of Treasuries due to heavy losses in overseas stock markets where traders fretted whether the Federal Reserve might scale back its current stimulus program this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 6/32 higher in price with a yield 2.205 percent, down 2.3 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Before the jobless claims and retail sales figures, the 10-year notes were up 9/32 in price with a yield of 2.194 percent.