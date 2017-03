NEW YORK, June 13 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond rose 1 point on Thursday, extending earlier gains, ahead of a $13 billion auction of an older 30-year issue.

The 30-year or "long" bond last traded 27/32 higher with a yield of 3.325 percent, down 4.7 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 30-year yield was about 1 basis point above its session low set earlier in overseas trading.