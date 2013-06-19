* Fed meeting in focus on signs of reduced bond purchases
* Bond volatility picks up before Fed meeting
* Trader says Fed may reduce purchases as Treasury cuts
supply
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's
announcement at the end of its two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday for signals over when it may begin to pare back its
bond purchase program.
Anxious investors have been nervously awaiting further signs
from the Fed since Chairman Ben Bernanke on May 22 said the Fed
may decide to pare its purchases in the next few meetings if the
economic recovery maintains momentum.
A Wall Street Journal article last week that sought to
clarify that the Fed is unlikely to end all of its bond
purchases at once, and is far from raising rates, has since
brought speculation that Bernanke was concerned about the
volatility of the market movements in bond yields and was
seeking to calm investors fear about the speed of any changes to
Fed policy.
"He raised the expectations for a potential policy change
somewhere in the future, and today's he's faced with the fact
that the market has priced in the beginning of such a change,"
said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
The Fed statement is due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and will be
followed by a news conference with Bernanke.
Investors have fled from bond funds in huge numbers since
Bernanke's comments in May, sending yields surging higher and
volatility has picked up from several year lows.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 4/32
in price to yield 2.18 percent. The yields have fallen from 2.29
percent last Tuesday, a high of more than 13 months, but remain
significantly higher than about 1.60 percent in early May.
Volatility measures also rose before the Fed statement. The
Merrill Lynch MOVE index, which estimates future
volatility of long-term bond yields, increased to 81 on
Wednesday from 78.5 on Tuesday. It is just below an 11-month
high of 84.7 on Monday of last week, and up from a multi-year
low of around 50 at the beginning of May.
Many investors see the economy as on a firmer footing that
should allow the Fed to reduce the scale of its buying in the
coming months, while others have said that they fear that the
ongoing purchases have created complacency, risked new asset
bubbles and are making it harder for the Fed to manage an exit
from the program.
At the same time, an improving U.S. fiscal picture is
reducing the amount of debt that the Treasury needs to issue,
which may in turn lead the Fed to scale back its purchases in
order to maintain the equilibrium of the effect of the buying.
"If the Treasury is borrowing less, in theory the Fed
doesn't have to buy as much. The first adjustment may just be
that, and then the door gets left open if the economy looks
stronger," Tucci said.
The Treasury will announce the size of next week's planned
new issues of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes on
Thursday.
Low inflation, however, may be a potential wildcard to the
Fed's strategy as many see Bernanke as unlikely to reduce bond
purchases if price pressures continue to fall, and risk turning
into deflation.
The Consumer Price Index has risen only 1.1 percent in the
last year, well below the Fed's 2 percent target, and market
inflation expectations have also plunged since Bernanke's
comments in May.
Inflation expectations as measured by breakevens on
five-year Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) have
dropped to 1.87 percent on Wednesday, down from around 2.40
percent in March.