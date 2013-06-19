NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasuries prices
reversed gains on Wednesday and yields rose to session highs as
anxious investors awaited the Federal Reserve's announcement at
the end of its two-day policy meeting later in the day for
signals over when it may begin to pare back its bond purchase
program.
The Fed statement is due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), when it will
also issue economic and interest rate projections. It will be
followed by a news conference with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price with yields rising to 2.21 percent, up from 2.19 percent
late on Tuesday.