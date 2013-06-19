* Fed's Bernanke says less bond buying if economic forecasts
correct
* Benchmark 10-year yield rises to 15-month high
* Broad market selloff also hammers TIPS, MBS
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 19 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
surged to their highest levels in 15 months on Wednesday as
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. central
bank was prepared to reduce bond purchases if its economic
outlook proves correct, even though the U.S. economy remained
stuck at a sluggish pace.
His remarks at a new conference after a central bank policy
meeting confirmed traders' deepest worries that the end of
near-interest-free money from the Fed might be approaching
sooner than they had thought.
Fears about less Fed stimulus followed by eventual hikes in
short-term interest rates caused a flood of selling in
Treasuries, with five-year yields rising to their highest levels
since August 2011.
"He was definitely more hawkish than I or most people
expected. What surprised me most was the Fed really downplayed
the recent decline in inflation. I thought that would give them
more pause than it did," said Thomas Graff, fixed income
portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore.
Some analysts and traders had held out hopes the recent
weakening inflation trend and stagnant wages would cause
Bernanke and other central bankers on the Federal Open Market
Committee to downplay the likelihood of reduced bond purchases
later this year.
They also reckoned the market turbulence due to Bernanke's
remarks in late May to a congressional panel would lead him to
soften his rhetoric on Wednesday. The Fed chairman's remarks
last month knocked Wall Street stocks from their record highs
and propelled mortgage rates to their highest levels in a year.
While the Fed downgraded its overall outlook on growth and
inflation in a forecast released simultaneously with the FOMC
policy statement, Bernanke said the Fed would gradually scale
back its bond purchases starting later this year if evidence
matches its latest projection.
"If the subsequent data remain broadly aligned with our
current expectations for the economy, we will continue to reduce
the pace of purchases in measured steps through the first half
of next year, ending purchases around mid-year," Bernanke said.
But he drew a sharp distinction between less Fed stimulus
and tightening monetary policy.
The FOMC repeated that it will not raise interest rates
until unemployment hits 6.5 percent or lower, provided that the
outlook for inflation stays under 2.5 percent. The jobless rate
was 7.6 percent in May.
In his news conference, Bernanke made clear that threshold
was merely for considering a rate hike, not a trigger for
necessarily making one.
Earlier, the FOMC issued a statement that it will keep its
$85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities for now. But the policy-setting group made no
commitment it will continue at this pace beyond year-end, as
some traders had hoped.
"The overall message was certainly very hawkish," said Eric
Stein, co-director of global fixed income at Eaton Vance
Management in Boston.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 1-15/32 in
price to yield 2.355 percent, up 17 basis points from late on
Tuesday. The 10-year yield last traded at these levels in March
2012, according to Reuters data.
Accounting for all Treasuries maturities, the seven-year
note was the worst performer. Its yield surged nearly
22 basis points for its the biggest one-day rise since December
2010, according to Reuters data.
The market selloff worsened an already miserable quarter for
bond investors. The iShare exchange-traded funds on long-dated
Treasuries posted a loss of 1 percent on the day, bringing
its quarter-to-date decline to about 4.8 percent.
"I think you're seeing a lot of people getting out of bonds
here in a 'get me out' trade," said Jason Rogan, managing
director of Treasuries trading with Guggenheim Partners in New
York.
The market selloff was felt across all bond sectors.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities erased their earlier
outperformance versus regular government debt after the FOMC
statement and Bernanke's comments on reduced bond purchases.
The price on a 10-year TIPS issue fell to
its lowest level since February 2011, according to Tradeweb. The
10-year TIPS yield spread versus regular 10-year Treasuries,
which gauges investors' expectations, ended at 2.04 percent
after trading as wide as 2.10 percent earlier.
In the mortgage-backed securities sector, where the Fed has
been buying about $40 billion a month, the yield on 30-year MBS
that carry a 3.5-percent coupon and are backed by home loans
guaranteed by Fannie Mae jumped 27 basis points to
2.93 percent, the highest level since August.