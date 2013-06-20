BRIEF-Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of Westar Acquisition
NEW YORK, June 20 Most U.S. Treasuries pared their earlier price losses on Thursday to trade little changed, after weakening earlier on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is closer to reducing its bond purchase program.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.37 percent, after earlier rising as high as 2.47 percent in overnight trading.
Thirty-year bonds remained lower in price and were last down 18/32 in price to yield 3.46 percent, after yields earlier rose as high as 3.53 percent.
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes