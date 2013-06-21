NEW YORK, June 21 The yields on U.S. benchmark
and medium-term Treasuries rose to their highest levels since
August 2011 on Friday on renewed selling in bonds due to worries
the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this
year.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
touched 2.481 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Thursday
and reaching a level not seen in more 22 months.
The yield on five-year notes rose to a session
high of 1.383 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 1.308
percent, according to Reuters data.
The yield on seven-year notes climbed to 1.921
percent, a level last traded in August 2011 and up from 1.844
percent late on Thursday.