NEW YORK, June 21 The yields on U.S. benchmark and medium-term Treasuries rose to their highest levels since August 2011 on Friday on renewed selling in bonds due to worries the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched 2.481 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Thursday and reaching a level not seen in more 22 months.

The yield on five-year notes rose to a session high of 1.383 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 1.308 percent, according to Reuters data.

The yield on seven-year notes climbed to 1.921 percent, a level last traded in August 2011 and up from 1.844 percent late on Thursday.