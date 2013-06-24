BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK, June 24 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pared losses to trade flat on Monday, after a steep sell-off in the previous week sparked by fears the Federal Reserve could slow or even stop its bond-buying program in the coming months.
The 30-year bond traded unchanged to yield 3.595 percent on Monday, despite having earlier touched its highest yield since early September 2011.
The bond more recently traded down 5/32 to yield 3.603 percent.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes