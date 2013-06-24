NEW YORK, June 24 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pared losses to trade flat on Monday, after a steep sell-off in the previous week sparked by fears the Federal Reserve could slow or even stop its bond-buying program in the coming months.

The 30-year bond traded unchanged to yield 3.595 percent on Monday, despite having earlier touched its highest yield since early September 2011.

The bond more recently traded down 5/32 to yield 3.603 percent.