BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasuries retraced most of their price losses and yields fell in volatile trading on Monday as investors grappled with the prospect that the Federal Reserve may be close to paring back its bond purchase program.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.56 percent, after earlier rising as high as 2.66 percent, the highest in almost two years.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes