NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasuries retraced most of their price losses and yields fell in volatile trading on Monday as investors grappled with the prospect that the Federal Reserve may be close to paring back its bond purchase program.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.56 percent, after earlier rising as high as 2.66 percent, the highest in almost two years.