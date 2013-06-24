BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK, June 24 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond turned positive on Monday, rising to session highs, as buying for bonds, stocks and other assets emerged.
Despite the modest bounce, the 30-year bond yield was not that far below the 22-month high it set earlier due to fears the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year and raise short-term interest rates not too long after.
The 30-year bond last traded 16/32 in price with a yield of 3.565 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday. Earlier, the 30-year yield hit 3.652 percent, an intraday level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes