* New single-family home sales jump to highest in nearly
five years in May
* Durable goods orders for May better than expected
* Fed speakers look to soothe jittery markets
* Personal consumption expenditures data on Thursday to be
scrutinized
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 25 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
fell on Tuesday as strong economic data led investors to extend
a slump that has taken yields to near two-year highs on a
possible Fed pullback from its massive bond-buying program.
Investors dumped assets around the world - including stocks
and government debt - after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke last week said the central bank could slow its $85
billion-per-month in Treasuries and mortgage backed securities
purchases as the economy gains momentum.
Data on Tuesday underscored that improvement. Orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in
May, and a gauge of planned business spending increased for a
third straight month.
In addition, existing single-family home prices recorded
their biggest gain in seven years in April, and U.S. consumer
confidence jumped in June to its highest level in over five
years.
Those figures could confirm expectations for a Fed slowdown
in bond buying, said Michael Hanson, senior economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
"We are not expecting the Fed to announce tapering until
December, even though others are calling for earlier," Hanson
said. "The Fed is eager to scale back a little, while the market
has priced in a rapid exit."
Fed speakers late on Monday took pains to reassure markets
that policymakers were not looking to exit all their easing
measures any time soon.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said
investors were wrong to view the central bank as having become
more keen to tighten policy than it was before last week's
policy meeting.
Richard Fisher, the hawkish head of the Dallas Fed, added
that the Fed's ultimate "exit strategy" is still a ways out in
the future.
"Going forward I think they're going to be more careful how
they phrase things or release their statements," Dimitri Delis,
interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
"The only big unknown here in my mind is if the economy
truly improves, you truly get the traction that you need here,
and the Fed can really get out of" quantitative easing, he said.
But he cautioned that, with inflation readings low and the
housing and equity markets potentially fragile in the face of a
Fed exit, policymakers could be cautious about stepping on the
brakes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 13/32 in price
to yield 2.591 percent, up from 2.544 percent late on Monday,
when the yield hit its highest in 22 months.
The 30-year bond fell 28/32 in price to yield
3.608 percent compared with 3.557 percent late on Monday.
The afternoon will see a test of market appetite for
Treasuries at their current levels, when the Treasury will sell
$35 billion in two-year notes.
"The latest FOMC induced sell-off offers attractive yields
and the front-end of the curve remains an ideal place to fade
the supposedly economic-recovery led sell-off," Nomura rates
strategists wrote in a note to clients.
The Treasury will also sell $35 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
Other data later in the week will also prove key for
investors looking to gauge Fed exit options.
Personal consumption expenditures data on Thursday for May
will be closely scrutinized for signs of whether inflation is
stabilizing at lower levels, rising or if price pressures are
continuing to fall.
The index fell to a record low of 1.05 percent over the year
in April, and a continued fall may make it less likely that the
Fed is able to pare back its stimulus program.