* U.S. Q1 GDP more tepid than expected
* Investors could downgrade expectations of Fed bond buying
slowdown
* Treasury will sell 5-year notes later in the day
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 26 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
rose on Wednesday after a recent drop took yields near two-year
highs, with weaker-than-expected U.S. growth in the first
quarter underscoring the continued potential for fragility in
the world's biggest economy.
U.S. economic growth was more tepid than previously
estimated in the first quarter, held back by moderate consumer
spending, weak business investment and declining exports.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.8 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said in its final estimate on
Wednesday, down from a previously-reported 2.4 percent pace.
"The weaker start to the year may have some people
downgrading the chances of an early tapering by the Fed,
particularly if consumer spending in Q2 looks softer as a
result," said Andrew Grantham, an economist with CIBC World
Markets Economics in Toronto.
"However, with Q1 now well in the rear-view mirror, next
week's data from the ISM and non-farm payrolls may still be more
important in determining when and by how much the Fed tapers
QE," he said.
Some analysts said the data could have a limited effect on
the Fed's decision on whether or not to pull back on its asset
purchase program.
"This won't probably change the discussion at the Fed about
reducing bond purchases," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic
strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nonetheless, he said, the market could still draw hope "that
the Fed won't be tapering as aggressively."
The 10-year note on Wednesday rose 22/32 in
price to yield 2.530 percent, from 2.6139 percent on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond rose 32/32 in price to yield
3.570 percent, compared to 3.6281 percent late on Tuesday.
Global investors dropped everything from stocks to bonds
since last Wednesday, when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke suggested the central bank could slow its bond buying
program as the economy improves.
The prospect of the Fed decreasing or ending its monthly
purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities sent markets into a tailspin, with yields on the
benchmark 10-year note reaching their highest since August 2011.
The jump in yields, in fact, was a surprise, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Wednesday.
The immediate market reaction was "more outsized than I
would have anticipated personally," Kocherlakota, a dovish U.S.
central bank official who has a vote on the Fed's policy
committee next year, said on CNBC television.
The current yields could draw in investors later in the day,
when the Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes.
The Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday
at a yield of 0.43 percent, the highest since May 2011, and will
sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.