* U.S. Q1 GDP more tepid than expected
* Investors could downgrade expectations of Fed bond buying
slowdown
* Treasury will sell 5-year notes later in the day
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 26 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
rose on Wednesday after a recent fall took yields near two-year
highs, with weaker-than-expected U.S. growth in the first
quarter underscoring the continued potential for fragility in
the world's biggest economy.
U.S. economic growth was more subdued than previously
estimated in the first quarter, held back by moderate consumer
spending, weak business investment and declining exports.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.8 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said in its final estimate on
Wednesday, down from a previously-reported 2.4 percent pace.
"That has the market thinking that the Fed will not be
tapering perhaps as soon as what the market was thinking just
the other day," said Wilmer Stith, co-manager of the Wilmington
Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore.
With markets now more skeptical of a September start date
for a Fed pullback from bond purchases, he said, Treasuries
could see more volatility. Data will be key, with figures below
expectations boosting hopes the Fed will keep its stimulus in
place.
If economic data prove weak, "the punchbowl stays where it
is. Good news, economically, the punchbowl gets moved a little
bit further away," he said.
Some analysts noted that upcoming data, including key jobs
figures, could carry more weight in the Fed's decisions than the
first quarter GDP.
While those figures could change some people's views, "with
Q1 now well in the rear-view mirror, next week's data from the
ISM and non-farm payrolls may still be more important in
determining when and by how much the Fed tapers QE," said Andrew
Grantham, an economist with CIBC World Markets Economics in
Toronto.
The 10-year note on Wednesday rose 18/32 in
price to yield 2.545 percent, from 2.614 percent on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond rose 25/32 in price to yield
3.582 percent, compared to 3.628 percent late on Tuesday.
Global investors have shed everything from stocks to bonds
since last Wednesday, when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke suggested the central bank could slow its bond buying
program as the economy improves.
The prospect of the Fed decreasing or ending its monthly
purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities sent markets into a tailspin, with yields on the
benchmark 10-year note reaching their highest since August 2011.
The jump in yields, in fact, was a surprise, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Wednesday.
The immediate market reaction was "more outsized than I
would have anticipated personally," Kocherlakota, a dovish U.S.
central bank official who has a vote on the Fed's policy
committee next year, said on CNBC television.
The current yields could draw in investors later in the day,
when the Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes.
The Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday
at a yield of 0.43 percent, the highest since May 2011, and will
sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
As part of its asset purchase program, the Fed on Wednesday
bought $3.136 billion of Treasuries maturing August 2020 through
February 2023.