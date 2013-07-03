NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. Treasuries erased early gains and turned slightly lower on Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected ADP payroll report.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 8/32 before the report, was down 2/32 afterwards. Its yield stood at 2.48 percent, up from 2.47 percent late on Tuesday.

The ADP national employment report showed 188,000 private sector jobs were added to U.S. payrolls in June.