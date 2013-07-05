FOREX-Dollar slips, euro rises after ECB's Draghi speaks
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
NEW YORK, July 5 Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields above 2.70 percent on Friday, the highest in almost two years after U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in June, increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to paring back its bond purchases.
Ten-year yields have increased from around 1.60 percent at the beginning of May.
Five- and seven-year note yields, which are the most sensitive to Fed interest rate policy, also jumped to two-year highs on the data.
Five-year yields increased to 1.58 percent and seven-year yields jumped to 2.18 percent, both the highest since July 2011.
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target