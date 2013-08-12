* Prices rise in light, summer volumes * Retail sales on Tuesday next focus * Fed to buy $1.25 bln - $1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Monday in light summer trading, with little new data to give direction. Retail sales data on Tuesday is the next focus for the market. Traders are closely scouring economic releases for signs of the strength of the recovery, with most expecting that the Federal Reserve is likely to start reducing its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases in September as the economy gains steam. The most important data in coming weeks, and potentially the only one with the sway to potentially alter the Fed's course, will be August's jobs report, the last payroll report before the Fed's September meeting. Employers added fewer jobs than expected to payrolls in July, at 162,000 jobs, though the number wasn't seen as weak enough to necessarily stop the Fed from cutting the size of its bond buybacks. In the interim, the Fed will release the minutes of its July meeting on August 21. "We're in the summer doldrums, minutes will be the next really big focus," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices edged up on Monday though yields held in a range they have traded in since the beginning of July. Declining stocks helped support the bond prices. The notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 2.56 percent. The yields are down from a two-year high of 2.76 percent on July 8, but up from the bottom of the recent range of 2.46 percent on July 17. The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in debt due from 2036 to 2043 on Monday as part of its ongoing purchase program.