* Yields rise as German sentiment, U.S. retail sales improve
* Next week's FOMC meeting minutes next focus for market
* Fed buys $1.413 billion in TIPS due 2040-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields
approached two-year highs on Tuesday after data in Europe showed
that the region's economy is picking up steam, while U.S. retail
sales were also firm, providing further evidence the economic
recovery is continuing to gain strength.
Treasuries weakened along with German bunds after German
analyst and investor sentiment climbed more than expected in
August and data showed British house prices rising at the
fastest pace in seven years.
U.S. government bonds extended price losses and yields hit
session highs after a gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose in
July at its fastest pace in seven months.
"The European market is the bigger story today," said Tom
Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "With the
European market being as weak as it is, there is going to be
continued pressure here."
The Federal Reserve bought inflation-linked debt on Tuesday,
instead of its more regular nominal Treasuries purchases,
reducing support for the market.
The Fed purchased $1.413 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due from 2040 to 2043 as
part of its ongoing purchase program.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 25/32 in price to
yield 2.72 percent, up from 2.62 percent late on Monday. The
10-year yield has retreated from a two-year high of 2.755
percent on July 8, but is up from the bottom of the recent range
of 2.46 percent on July 17.
Thirty-year bonds dropped 1-07/32 in price to
yield 3.76 percent, up from 3.68 percent late on Monday. The
bonds yields traded at a two-year high of 3.79 percent on July
10.
Traders are closely focused on data for signs of economic
momentum as they anticipate that the Federal Reserve will start
reducing its $85 billion monthly bond purchases in September if
the economy is gaining traction.
The release next Wednesday of the minutes from the Fed's
July meeting is likely to be the next focus as investors look
for new clues on whether Fed officials were adopting a more
cautious outlook on the economy.
"There was a divide that came out of that meeting. Some
people thought it was relatively dovish, which I didn't see.
Maybe we will get some internals about what they were thinking
about tapering," said CIBC's Tucci.
The minutes will be followed by the Fed's annual monetary
policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on August 22-24.
The most important economic indicator in coming weeks,
meanwhile, and potentially the only one that might alter the
Fed's course, will be the release of the August jobs data on
Sept. 6, before the Fed's Sept. 17-18 meeting.
Volatility is expected to pick up in September as the
potential pullback in bond purchases will coincide with a number
of other major events, including German elections and the U.S.
debt ceiling.
"We think we're going to get close to the debt ceiling
shortly before the mid-September tax date; the rhetoric around
the debt ceiling has hardened," said Michael Cloherty, head of
U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
At the same time, derivatives, including interest rate
swaps, which are used to hedge Treasuries and other bonds, will
be mandated to trade on electronic trading platforms at the
beginning of October. The shift may temporarily reduce liquidity
as participants adapt to the change.
"During the transition period everyone is trying to work out
how to trade in this new structure," said Cloherty.