* U.S. yields jump on encouraging U.S., European data
* Fed's bond purchase may shrink but nothing set -Lockhart
* Investors add longer-dated Treasuries in week -JPMorgan
* Fed buys $1.413 billion in TIPS due 2040-2043
By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields
approached two-year highs on Tuesday after data suggested
Europe's struggling economy may have turned the corner and a
resilient U.S. consumer sector would generate faster growth in
the second half of the year.
Mildly encouraging data on domestic retail sales in July
supported the notion the Federal Reserve might dial back its $85
billion monthly bond purchase program, its third round of
quantitative easing, also known as QE3.
A top Fed official said he would not rule out the
possibility the central bank might reduce QE3 in September, but
such a move depends on whether evidence shows the economic
recovery would stay on track with less monetary stimulus.
"People were placing a higher probability of tapering in
September," Jason Brady, head of fixed income at Thornburg
Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said of the
market selloff.
On above-average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
fell 27/32 in price to yield 2.721 percent, up from
10 basis points on the day. The 10-year yield was just over 3
basis points from a two-year high of 2.755 percent on July 8.
Thirty-year bonds shed 1-10/32 in price to yield
3.758 percent, up 7.5 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year
yield traded at a two-year high of 3.793 percent on July 10.
"People were expecting a grind lower in yields after the
refunding supply and they didn't get it," Brady said.
A widely-followed survey released earlier from J.P. Morgan
Securities showed investors raised their stakes in longer-dated
Treasuries in hopes of lower yields following last week's $72
billion in coupon-bearing supply.
"The Treasury market bear trend is RESUMING," MacNeil Curry,
technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a
research note on Tuesday. He added investors should sell into
any rebound.
ENCOURAGING DATA
Earlier, Treasuries prices fell with German Bunds after data
on German analyst and investor sentiment improved more than
expected in August and a report showed British house prices
rising at the fastest pace in seven years.
U.S. government bonds extended price losses and yields hit
session highs after a gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose in
July at its fastest pace in seven months.
However, the government said the level of U.S. business
inventories didn't change in June, falling short of a forecast
0.2 percent rise. This led some economists to trim their
forecasts on the expected upward revision to the gross domestic
product in the second quarter, which was originally reported at
a 1.7 percent annualized rate.
Sluggish growth has kept inflation below the Fed's target
but might be enough for the central bank to reduce its
bond-purchase stimulus, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
said.
"I wouldn't rule out September," he told reporters after a
speech in Atlanta. "As I see it, a decision to proceed - whether
it is in September, October, or December - ought to be thought
of as a cautious first step."
The Fed bought inflation-linked debt on Tuesday, instead of
its more regular nominal Treasuries purchases, reducing support
for the market. The central bank purchased $1.413 billion in
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due from 2040 to
2043 as part of its ongoing QE3 program.
The release next Wednesday of the minutes from the Fed's
July meeting is likely to be the next focus as investors look
for new clues on whether Fed officials were adopting a more
cautious outlook on the economy.
"There was a divide that came out of that meeting. Some
people thought it was relatively dovish, which I didn't see.
Maybe we will get some internals about what they were thinking
about tapering," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at
CIBC in New York.