* Yields surge to highest since August 2011
* Fed seen more likely to cut bond purchases in September
* Fed buys $3.767 billion notes due in 2019, 2020
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
the highest in two years on Thursday on improvement in the jobs
market, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve is close
to paring back its bond purchases.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits last week fell near a six-year low, the government
said.
Bonds have also come under pressure this week as investors
who had bet that bonds would improve after last week's supply
exited positions, which added to the weakness.
The bond market has undergone a sharp selloff since the Fed
started talking about paring back its monthly $85 billion in
purchases. The benchmark 10-year yield has risen from about 1.6
percent at the start of May to its current 2.80 percent as many
investors that had expected low rates to continue were forced to
sell.
"The data continues to improve and impress the marketplace,
and I think the data will continue in this direction, " said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
"Then the question becomes not whether they are going to
taper in September, but how much they will taper."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 21/32 in
price to yield 2.792 percent after earlier rising as high as
2.823 percent, the highest since Aug. 1, 2011.
Data on Thursday also showed that foreign investors sold
long-term U.S. securities for a fifth straight month in June.
Treasuries have recently posted record outflows.
Overseas investors dumped $40.8 billion in U.S. Treasuries
during the month after buying $11.3 billion in
May.
The data came as stronger U.S. and European data, including
higher U.S. July retail sales on Tuesday, boosted sentiment that
the global economy is on a more solid footing.
Surprisingly strong retail sales in Britain and weak demand
for new UK government debt was seen as adding to pressure on
Treasuries in early trading before the U.S. data was released.
Other U.S. economy reports on Thursday showed that
homebuilder confidence neared an eight-year high in August,
consumer prices rose as expected in July and factory activity in
the mid-Atlantic region weakend in August from a multiyear high
the prior month.
Investors are closely focused on economic releases for
signals over whether growth will support expectations that the
Fed will begin to pare its monthly $85 billion in purchases in
September.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting that the
central bank would reduce purchases by $15 billion initially.
Thirty-year bonds fell 1-2/32 in price to yield
3.813 percent, after earlier rising to 3.838 percent, the
highest since August 8, 2011.
The Fed bought $3.767 billion in notes due 2019 and 2020 on
Thursday as part of its ongoing purchase program.
Investors will next focus on the release of the minutes from
the Fed's July meeting next Wednesday for signs over the timing
of any cuts in the buybacks.
The most important data before the Fed's September meeting,
however, will be August's employment report that is due on Sept.
6.
Any unexpected weakness in that number could derail
expectations of tapering.
"This particular payrolls print has been relatively weak on
average for the past three years, falling about 30,000 to 40,000
jobs relative to the prior month. If that seasonal trend holds
out, it could create some uncertainty about the Fed's near-term
policy path," said Jake Lowery, a portfolio manager at ING
Investment Management in Atlanta, Georgia.
"We would expect trading on that day to be unusually
reactive to that number," he added.
The Treasury said on Thursday that it will sell $16 billion
in a five-year repoening of Treasuries Inflation-Protected
Securities next Thursday.