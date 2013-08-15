* Yields rise to highest, curve steepest since August 2011
* Data boost view Fed to shrink bond purchases in September
* Short-covering, bargain-hunting emerge to stem market
decline
* Foreigners dump record amount of Treasuries in June
By Richard Leong and Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries
yields jumped to two-year highs on Thursday as encouraging
jobless claims data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve
is close to scaling back its bond purchases, spurring investors
to reduce their debt holdings.
The bond market selloff intensified as investors who had bet
that yields would fall after last week's supply were forced to
exit those bullish positions, analysts said.
The total number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits for the first time last week fell to a near six-year
low, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday. The figure
suggested a moderate pace of job growth remains in place, which
might be enough to allow the U.S. central bank to shrink their
$85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities as early as September, traders and analysts said.
Despite more evidence of healing in the labor market, the
latest pop in yields fed worries about higher mortgage rates and
other long-term borrowing costs, which might hamper a still
uneven economic recovery, analysts said.
"The data continues to improve and impress the marketplace,
and I think the data will continue in this direction," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
"Then the question becomes not whether they are going to
taper in September, but how much they will taper."
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting that the
central bank would reduce purchases by $15 billion initially.
Speculation about the Fed reducing its bond purchases has
lifted the benchmark 10-year yield by 1 percentage point in
three months and widened the gap between two-year and 10-year
yields to 2.41 percentage points, a level not seen in two years.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note
last traded 13/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.761 percent,
up almost 5 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield touched 2.823 percent shortly after the
weekly claims data before it retreated on a steady pace of
bargain-hunting and buying to exit short positions, analysts and
traders said.
The losses on Wall Street stocks revived some safehaven bids
for bonds. "We had a one-way down market in stocks which allowed
for some pretty retracement in fixed income," said Alex Manzara,
vice president of TJM Futures in Chicago.
The outlook for Treasuries turned more bleak with some
analysts forecasting the 10-yield breaking above 3 percent by
year-end.
The shift away from Treasuries has been broad-based.
Treasury data released on Thursday showed foreign investors
slashed their U.S. government debt in June by a record $40.8
billion.
But some fund managers said the U.S. economy is not strong
enough for the Fed to slow its current pace of stimulus. They
cited low inflation which is running below the Fed's target and
evidence of some slowing in the factory sector.
Also another spike in bond yields will lead to higher
mortgage rates and jeopardize a housing recovery that has gained
traction this year, analysts said.
In an industry survey, U.S. home builders expressed worries
the spike in home loan rates due to the bond market selloff in
late May to June might hurt sales.
In tandem with the Treasuries sector, the yields on
mortgage-backed securities jumped on Thursday. The yield on
30-year 3.5-percent coupon MBS backed by home loans guaranteed
by Fannie Mae rose 14 basis points to 3.59
percent, its highest level since early July.
In other parts of the bond market, Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities lagged regular Treasuries in the
wake of a mild 0.2 percent increase on the consumer price index
in July.
The yield spread or the breakeven rate between 10-year TIPS
and 10-year regular Treasuries shrank by over 3 basis points to
2.19 percent. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate is seen as a gauge
of investors' long-term inflation expectations.