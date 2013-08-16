* Yields rose, hold near two-year highs
* Fed seen likely to reduce bond purchases in September
* Fed to buy $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in debt due
2020-2023
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday, extending a rout that has sent longer-dated yields to
their highest in two years as investors contemplate that more
solid economic growth will lead the Federal Reserve to begin
paring back its bond purchase program next month.
Treasuries have been roiled along with German, British and
other government bonds as the U.S. and euro zone economies
appear to have a more solid footing, increasing expectations
that yields will continue their recent rise.
A number of investors that had been betting on yield
decreases on a summer lull in August, and after the U.S.
Treasury ended its near-term supply, have also been stopped out
of their positions, which has added to the bond weakness.
"Some of the likelihood of a September taper continues to
strengthen and you've also seen a lot of stable news coming out
of the European zone. That may provide that window of
opportunity for the fed to start in September," said Sean
Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting that the U.S.
central bank would reduce purchases by $15 billion initially.
The bond market has undergone a sharp selloff since the Fed
started talking about paring back its monthly $85 billion in
purchases. The benchmark 10-year yield has risen from about 1.6
percent at the start of May.
The notes were last down 2/32 in price on Friday
to yield 2.77 percent, after rising as high as 2.823 percent on
Thursday, the highest since August 2011.
Thirty-year bonds dropped 6/32 in price on
Friday to yield 3.82 percent. They rose to two-year highs of
3.845 percent in early trading.
Investors next scour the minutes of Fed's July meeting when
they are released next Wednesday for any signals over how fast
it may reduce its purchases.
The Fed will purchase between $2.75 billion and $3.50
billion in notes due from 2020 to 2023 on Friday as part of its
ongoing purchase program.