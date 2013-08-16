* Yields rose, hold near two-year highs * Fed seen likely to reduce bond purchases in September * Fed to buy $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in debt due 2020-2023 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, extending a rout that has sent longer-dated yields to their highest in two years as investors contemplate that more solid economic growth will lead the Federal Reserve to begin paring back its bond purchase program next month. Treasuries have been roiled along with German, British and other government bonds as the U.S. and euro zone economies appear to have a more solid footing, increasing expectations that yields will continue their recent rise. A number of investors that had been betting on yield decreases on a summer lull in August, and after the U.S. Treasury ended its near-term supply, have also been stopped out of their positions, which has added to the bond weakness. "Some of the likelihood of a September taper continues to strengthen and you've also seen a lot of stable news coming out of the European zone. That may provide that window of opportunity for the fed to start in September," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting that the U.S. central bank would reduce purchases by $15 billion initially. The bond market has undergone a sharp selloff since the Fed started talking about paring back its monthly $85 billion in purchases. The benchmark 10-year yield has risen from about 1.6 percent at the start of May. The notes were last down 2/32 in price on Friday to yield 2.77 percent, after rising as high as 2.823 percent on Thursday, the highest since August 2011. Thirty-year bonds dropped 6/32 in price on Friday to yield 3.82 percent. They rose to two-year highs of 3.845 percent in early trading. Investors next scour the minutes of Fed's July meeting when they are released next Wednesday for any signals over how fast it may reduce its purchases. The Fed will purchase between $2.75 billion and $3.50 billion in notes due from 2020 to 2023 on Friday as part of its ongoing purchase program.