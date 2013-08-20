* Yields fall from two-year highs
* Emerging market stress adds safety bid to Treasuries
* Higher yields seen drawing buyers after recent backup
* Fed buys $942 million in debt due 2024-2031
By Luciana Lopez and Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Tuesday, breaking a week-and-a-half slump, as fears about the
Federal Reserve pulling back on its purchases roiled emerging
markets, adding a safe-haven bid to U.S. debt and as higher
yields lured some buyers.
Worries the Fed could soon slow its massive bond-buying
program have sent 10-year yields soaring by more than full
percentage point since the beginning of May.
On Tuesday the impact of a Fed pullback was focused on
emerging markets, where the Indian rupee fell to a record low,
Indonesian markets tumbled and Turkey raised a key interest rate
to halt a slide in its currency.
"The ongoing meltdown in regional currencies is starting to
negatively influence all risk assets and, for the moment, is
helping create a bid for the Treasury market," said John Briggs,
managing director and U.S. rate strategist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
U.S. bond investors have been moving to the sidelines on
concerns over what impact a Fed reduction in purchases will have
on the market, while some investors are also being forced to
sell after getting caught in wrongway trades that were meant to
benefit from a reduction in yields.
Some investors have come back into the market after the
recent yield backup, after benchmark 10-year yields
rose to two-year highs of 2.90 percent on Monday. They fell to
2.83 percent on Tuesday.
"The market had backed up to levels where valuations got
particularly attractive," said Jake Lowery, a portfolio manager
for global interest rates at ING U.S. Investment Management in
Atlanta.
The next focus for investors is the release on Wednesday of
the Fed's meeting minutes from July, which will be evaluated for
any signs of the pace and timing of a pullback from the $85
billion a month stimulus.
A Reuters poll showed last Wednesday that a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting the U.S.
central bank would reduce purchases by $15 billion initially.
The Fed bought $942 million in debt due from 2024 to 2031 on
Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program.
Traders are also speculating over who will take over from
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, with President Barack Obama expected
to announced the decision in the fall. Fed Vice Chairman Janet
Yellen and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers are
considered the front-runners.
The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday will be followed
by the annual policy conference held each year by the Fed in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of the week. Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will not be attending, unlike in previous years.