HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 27 at 8:10 P.M. EST/Feb 28 0110 GMT
Feb 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
NEW YORK Aug 23 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose one full point on Friday, shortly after data showed sales of new single-family homes in America fell sharply in July.
The 30-year bond gained one point in price before more recently trading up 29/32 to yield 3.822 percent.
Sales dropped 13.4 percent to an annual rate of 394,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The government also revised sharply lower its estimate for home sales in June.
Feb 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's hedge fund firm, and it was unclear on Monday how Icahn's interests will be represented at those companies going forward.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045