* Yields fall on unexpectedly weak housing data
* Intermediate-dated debt weaker on 2015 rate hike
expectations
* Treasury to sell $98 billion of 2, 5, 7 year notes
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. Treasuries yields fell
from two-year highs on Friday after weak housing data raised
concerns that rising mortgage rates may weigh on the economic
recovery, boosting demand for U.S. government debt and leading
investors betting on further yield increases to cover their
positions.
Sales of new single-family homes fell sharply in July to
their lowest level in nine months, dropping 13.4 percent to an
annual rate of 394,000 units, the Commerce Department said.
"This more than erased the increase in June. It remains to
be seen how demand will be sustained at these higher mortgage
rates. Clearly, it has retreated from the higher levels we saw
earlier this summer," said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist with
Sterne Agee & Leach in Chicago.
U.S. government debt yields have climbed to their highest
levels since July 2011 as a string of encouraging economic
indicators raised hopes that U.S. growth is gaining momentum,
making it more likely that the Federal Reserve will begin
reducing its bond purchases when it meets in September.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 17/32
in price to yield 2.82 percent, down from two-year highs of 2.94
percent on Thursday. The yields have surged from 1.60 percent at
the beginning of May.
Rates may come under pressure again next week as the
Treasury sells $98 billion in new two-year, five-year and
seven-year debt.
Many investors have sold bonds and moved to the sidelines on
expectations of increased volatility heading into the Fed's
meeting on September 17-18.
Primary dealers surveyed before the Federal Reserve's July
policy meeting said they expected the U.S. central bank to trim
its asset purchases by $15 billion starting in September.
Shorter and intermediate-dated notes have underperformed
since the Fed released minutes of its July meeting on Wednesday.
Some traders had expected that the minutes may have shown
discussion over potentially lowering the Fed's unemployment
target from 6.5 percent.
"There was some expectation that there would be more
discussion in the minutes about the possibility of the Fed
lowering the threshold, but what the minutes seem to convey is
that that would happen only if the Fed decided that more
accommodation was necessary," said Amrut Nashikkar, an analyst
at Barclays in New York.
With unemployment seen likely to drop to the Fed's target in
2014, investors are now adapting to the possibility the central
bank will begin hiking rates in 2015.
"The market has come to a point where it is increasingly
going to start to price in a more aggressive hiking cycle," said
Nashikkar.
Five-year note yields rose as high as 1.70
percent on Thursday, up from 1.55 percent before the minutes,
before falling back to 1.63 percent on Friday.
The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
continued to compress on Friday, shrinking to 218
basis points, the smallest since July 10 and down from 230 basis
points before the Fed minutes were released on Wednesday.
The August jobs data, due on Sept. 6, is the most
influential economic indicator due before the Fed's September
1meeting.
The Fed bought $3.215 billion of Treasuries maturing between
February 2022 and August 2023 on Friday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.