* Durable goods orders fell 7.3 percent in July, more than
forecast
* Orders category seen as business spending proxy fell 3.3
pct
* Treasury to sell $98 billion of 2, 5, 7 year notes
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday after the government reported a bigger-than-expected drop
in orders for long-lasting manufactured goods in July.
The 10-year Treasury note rose 7/32 in price.
Its yield eased to 2.80 percent from 2.82 percent late on
Friday.
With debt supply due this week and expectations that the
Federal Reserve will soon begin to curb its bond purchases, the
market's response to the weaker-than-forecast data was
relatively mild.
Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist with Vining Sparks
in Memphis, Tennessee, said the news would not stop the Fed from
"tapering," but that the Fed "might taper less than expected."
The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods fell
7.3 percent, more than the 4.0 percent drop economists polled by
Reuters had forecast and the sharpest drop in nearly a year.
One category of orders typically viewed as a proxy for
business spending, non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, fell 3.3 percent, but after four consecutive months of
gains.
RBS Securities traders said they were neutral on Treasuries,
preferring to stay sidelined, given a "soup" of conflicting
technical signals.
"Daily and weekly momentum studies remain oversold, but
10-year yields are still above a former bull trendline that had
been in place for over six years and which comes in at about
2.70 percent this month," said William O'Donnell, head Treasury
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "This
trendline is now a resistance for 10-year Treasuries."
U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs on Friday
after a 13.4 percent drop in new single-family home sales in
July to an annual rate of 394,000 units raised concerns that
rising mortgage rates may weigh on the economic recovery.
U.S. government debt yields had climbed to their highest
levels since July 2011 as a string of encouraging economic
indicators raised hopes that U.S. growth is gaining momentum,
making it more likely that the Federal Reserve will begin
reducing its bond purchases when it meets in September.
Ten-year Treasury yields had climbed from 1.60 percent at
the beginning of May.
Treasury auctions of $98 billion in new two-year, five-year
and seven-year debt this week could keep yields from easing
further than they have since Friday.
Tending to damp volume, many investors have sold bonds and
moved to the sidelines on expectations of increased volatility
heading into the Fed's meeting on Sept. 17-18.
Primary dealers surveyed before the Federal Reserve's July
policy meeting said they expected the U.S. central bank to trim
its asset purchases by $15 billion starting in September.
Shorter and intermediate-dated notes have underperformed
since the Fed released minutes of its July meeting on Wednesday.
"For the past few months, we have consistently argued that
the belly of the U.S. yield curve was vulnerable to a sell-off,"
said Amrut Nashikkar, an analyst at Barclays in New York. "We
now expect 10-year yields to be at 3.1 percent by the end of
this year and continue rising to 3.75 percent by the third
quarter of 2014."
Previously, Barclays had forecast 10-year yields to rise to
2.9 percent by mid-2014.
"We are maintaining the view that rates will continue to
move higher, but now believe that the drift will be faster than
the market expects as we get closer to normalization of monetary
policy," Nashikkar said.
Five-year note yields rose as high as 1.70
percent last Thursday, but fell back to 1.63 percent on Friday
and 1.60 percent on Monday.
The August jobs data, due on Sept. 6, is the most
influential economic indicator due before the Fed's September
policy meeting.
The Fed on Monday was buying Treasuries in the February 2036
to August 2043 sector in an amount between $1.25 billion to
$1.75 billion.