* Durable goods orders fell 7.3 pct in July
* A category seen as a business spending proxy fell 3.3 pct
* Treasury to sell $98 billion of notes this week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices rose for
a second straight session on Monday as weaker-than-expected data
on manufactured goods appeared to argue for the Federal Reserve
to begin trimming its bond purchases later this year, rather
than sooner.
The Commerce Department reported on Monday that U.S. orders
for long-lasting manufactured goods fell 7.3 percent in July.
The report came on the heels of data on Friday showing a sharp
decline in new-home sales in July, which raised concern that the
recent jump in interest rates was hurting the housing
sector.
Ten-year Treasury note prices rose 7/32 on
Monday, following the data on durable goods orders, whose drop
exceeded the 4 percent fall economists polled by Reuters had
forecast. Ten-year yields eased to 2.80 percent from 2.82
percent late on Friday.
A category of orders often viewed as a proxy for business
spending, non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft,
fell 3.3 percent, after four straight months of gains.
"The durable goods orders number, combined with Friday's
surprise 13.4 percent drop in July new-home sales, might
indicate that the economy is uneven and that the Fed may not
have a clear path to taper," Kevin Giddis, senior managing
director and head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond
James, said of what drove Treasuries prices higher.
With debt supply due this week, however, and expectations
that the Federal Reserve would begin to curb its bond purchases
sometime this year, the market's response to the
weaker-than-forecast orders data was relatively mild.
RBS Securities traders said they were neutral on Treasuries,
preferring to stay sidelined, given a "soup" of conflicting
technical signals.
"Daily and weekly momentum studies remain oversold, but
10-year yields are still above a former bull trendline that had
been in place for over six years and which comes in at about
2.70 percent this month," said William O'Donnell, head Treasury
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "This
trendline is now a resistance for 10-year Treasuries."
U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs on Friday
after the drop in new single-family home sales in July raised
concerns that rising mortgage rates may weigh on the economic
recovery.
U.S. government debt yields had climbed to their highest
levels since July 2011 as a string of encouraging economic
indicators raised hopes that U.S. growth is gaining momentum,
making it more likely that the Federal Reserve will begin
reducing its bond purchases at its next policy meeting in
September.
Ten-year Treasury yields had climbed from 1.60 percent at
the beginning of May.
Treasury auctions of $98 billion in new two-year, five-year
and seven-year debt this week could keep yields from easing
further.
Tending to damp volume, many investors have sold bonds and
moved to the sidelines on expectations of increased volatility
heading into the Fed's meeting on Sept. 17-18.
Primary dealers surveyed before the Federal Reserve's July
policy meeting said they expected the U.S. central bank to trim
its asset purchases by $15 billion starting in September.
Shorter and intermediate-dated notes have underperformed
since the Fed released minutes of its July meeting on Wednesday.
"For the past few months, we have consistently argued that
the belly of the U.S. yield curve was vulnerable to a sell-off,"
said Amrut Nashikkar, an analyst at Barclays in New York. "We
now expect 10-year yields to be at 3.1 percent by the end of
this year and continue rising to 3.75 percent by the third
quarter of 2014."
Previously, Barclays had forecast 10-year yields to rise to
2.9 percent by mid-2014.
"We are maintaining the view that rates will continue to
move higher, but now believe that the drift will be faster than
the market expects as we get closer to normalization of monetary
policy," Nashikkar said.
Five-year note yields rose as high as 1.70
percent last Thursday, but fell back to 1.63 percent on Friday
and 1.60 percent on Monday.
The August jobs data, due on Sept. 6, is the most
influential economic indicator due before the Fed's September
meeting.
The Fed on Monday bought $1.496 billion worth of Treasury
coupon issues in the February 2036 to August 2043 sector of the
curve.
Meanwhile, the Treasury's weekly auctions of three- and
six-month bills were well bid. The Treasury will sell $25
billion in 14-day cash-management bills on Tuesday.