* Treasury to sell $35 billion 5-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700
GMT
* Focus on Syria as UN investigates whether government
forces used chemical weapons
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell
on Wednesday, unwinding some of the recent flight-to-safety
gains inspired by the potential for a military strike against
Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on that
country's civilians.
While the previous day's flight-to-safety gains were
partially erased, the market seemed likely to remain focused on
prospects for an action against Syria aimed at limiting the
Syrian government's ability to use chemical weapons.
"The trade is all about Syria and when do the missiles start
hitting," said Thomas di Galoma, a head of bond trading at ED&F
Man Capital Markets. "When that happens the bond market will
start to discount the news and start selling off again."
Prices of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
fell 11/32 to 97-24/32, their yields rising to 2.76 percent from
2.71 percent late on Tuesday.
In terms of technical levels, "the 2.70 percent yield area
has held as a top for the 2 1/2 percent 10-year note since
falling below there on August 13, while the 2.75 percent area is
offering support currently ahead of the 2.80 percent yield area
that had been resistance," said John Canavan, fixed-income
analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates.
"Players are still keeping a wary eye on the situation in
Syria," he added.
Apart from geopolitical risk, the Treasury's $35 billion
five-year note auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) is the main feature
on the bond market's landscape.
"The note may not be a new issue if it stops between
1.50-1.624 percent; instead it will be a re-opening of the 1.50
percent 8/31/18, an original maturity seven-year note," said
Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer.
In the Treasury market, sellers "materialized" overnight and
the selling continued in New York. Set-ups for the auction could
be cautious due to "headline risk" related to the "developing
conflict in the Middle East," he said.