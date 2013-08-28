* Treasury sells $35 bln 5-year debt at high yield of 1.624
pct
* NATO says evidence points to use of chemical weapons in
Syria
* Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for
second month in July
By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Wednesday, with a debt sale coming in lukewarm, after
Treasuries posted gains for three straight sessions as investors
worried about weaker U.S. economic data and possible military
action in Syria.
Investors sold riskier assets early this week and piled into
safe havens such as U.S. government debt amid talk of a possible
multinational strike on Syria in response to charges of chemical
weapons use by that country's government. But those fears abated
somewhat on Wednesday, analysts said.
"I think some of the safe-haven bid was taken out of
Treasuries, or at least didn't continue," said Cantor Fitzgerald
Treasury strategist Justin Lederer.
A debt auction underscored tepid appetite. The Treasury sold
$35 billion of debt at a high yield of 1.624 percent.
"The weakness of this auction was evident in the statistics
with a lower bid-to-cover (2.38 vs 6-month average of 2.69) and
lower customer demand (directs and indirects combined at 53
percent vs 6-month average of 60 percent)," wrote Nomura U.S.
rates strategists in a note to clients.
"Also notable is that even after meaningful outright yield
concession, the auction tailed 0.7 basis point, the largest tail
for a 5-year auction since July 2012," the Nomura note added.
The auction, announced as a sale of five-year debt, wound up
being a re-opening of a previous seven-year issue, as the
Treasury had previously announced might happen because the notes
had the same coupon rate and maturity.
The Treasury will auction $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Thursday.
The price of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
fell 17/32 to yield 2.771 percent on Wednesday, from 2.71
percent late on Tuesday.
Still, bond prices could resume their rise soon, said James
Sarni, managing principal at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel
with $84 billion in assets under management.
"The rally in bonds is going to continue because the bigger
picture here is that the macroeconomic background does not seem
consistent with a material change in Fed policy," he said.
Investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve to slow its
$85 billion per month in buying of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities. While economists in a Reuters poll
see a start date at the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 17-18,
economic data have been mixed enough to allow for wider-ranging
views.
U.S. home sales fell sharply in July and orders for
long-lasting manufactured goods slid. Contracts to buy
previously owned U.S. homes also fell in July for the second
straight month, according to the National Association of
Realtors, hurt by higher mortgage rates.
"Finally, Congress will return to Washington and we face
arguments about the debt ceiling and a possible government
shutdown," he said. "There will be talk and threats about
defaulting on our debt. You shake all that up and what comes out
is more flight to quality."
Sarni said 10-year Treasury yields could ease to the 2.5
percent area by year-end.
Meanwhile, in technical terms, the 2.70 percent yield area
"has held as a top for the 2-1/2 percent 10-year note since
falling below there on Aug. 13, while the 2.75 percent area is
offering support currently ahead of the 2.80 percent yield area
that had been resistance," said John Canavan, fixed-income
analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates.
As part of its ongoing stimulus program, the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York said it bought $3.297 billion in Treasuries
maturing between August 2021 to August 2023.