* Subdued U.S. consumer income, spending support bonds
* Geo-political risk before 3-day weekend feeds bid
* Month-end portfolio-related buying aids long end
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday, supported by subdued data on U.S. consumer income,
spending and inflation, and by geo-political risk ahead of an
extended holiday weekend.
Underlying concern about a possible military strike against
Syria made investors wary of being short safe-haven U.S. debt,
particularly over a long weekend, traders said. U.S. financial
markets will be shut Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
"It's month-end. There's position squaring and concerns over
potential involvement in Syria. All of that is contributing to
people not wanting to be short U.S. debt at this point," said
Richard Schlanger, vice president and portfolio manager for
Boston-based Pioneer Investments, with approximately $20 billion
in fixed income assets under management.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 2/32
in price, its yield easing to 2.755 percent from 2.766 percent
late on Thursday.
Subdued data on U.S. personal income, spending and inflation
in July supported Treasuries, and weakened the case for imminent
cuts in Federal Reserve bond purchases which the Fed had put in
place to stimulate economic growth and cut unemployment.
The data "will lead to weaker estimates of Q3 GDP growth,"
said Cary Leahey, senior advisor to Decision Economics in New
York. "That should be bullish for bonds because it pushes up the
timing for tapering bond purchases to December."
The Commerce Department reported U.S. consumer spending rose
just 0.1 percent and inflation was tame in July. Economists had
estimated consumer spending to have risen 0.3 percent last
month.
Excluding food and energy, the price index for consumer
spending rose just 0.1 percent, leaving core prices up 1.2
percent from a year ago, below the Fed's 2 percent target.
The data on the first month of the third quarter provided a
cautionary note on the economy as the Federal Reserve considers
cutting back on its massive bond-buying program.
"The economic numbers are not compelling enough for the Fed
to taper its bond buying in September," Schlanger said. "They
will continue to monitor economic activity for another quarter
or so and wait for December."
The Fed will discuss the timing of such cutbacks to its
bond-buying program at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.
Uncertainty about when the Fed will adjust its quantitative
easing bond-buying and also about who will take the helm of the
central bank when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke finishes his term
has left the bond market in a "quandary," said Dan Heckman,
senior fixed income strategist, U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Kansas City, Missouri.
"Until there's some certainty, the bond market will be
locked in a trading range between 2.70 percent and 2.85 percent
on the 10-year yield," he said.
Month-end portfolio rebalancing was also supportive for
bonds. Portfolios managed against benchmark indexes often buy
longer-dated Treasuries around month-end.
The 30-year Treasury bond rose 15/32 in price,
their yields easing to 3.692 percent from 3.718 percent late on
Thursday.
In the coming week, the market will focus on nationwide
surveys of the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors of
the economy and, most importantly, on the August nonfarm
payrolls report, due Sept. 6. Those will be the last set of
comprehensive U.S. employment data released before the Fed's
next meeting.