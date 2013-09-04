* Concerns over a strike on Syria lend support to bond
prices
* Fed's Beige Book, Williams, Kocherlakota on tap
* Fed buys $1.47 billion in long-dated Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. government debt prices
were little changed to higher on Wednesday, as bargain-minded
investors emerged to help stabilize a market that has been on
edge over the Federal Reserve's possible decision in two weeks
to reduce its bond purchases.
The Treasuries market was also supported by traders seeking
to profit from the Fed's latest purchase operation. It bought
$1.474 billion of Treasuries that mature in Feb. 2036 through
Feb. 2043 as part of its planned $45 billion of Treasury debt
purchases in September.
In the absence of market-moving data, some traders dialed on
the day's Fed purchase operation which targeted long-dated bond
issues. They sought to profit from these issues by reselling
them to the central bank.
Treasury yields approached two-year highs on Tuesday on
unexpectedly strong factory data that might allow the U.S.
central bank to pare its $85 billion of monthly purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, known as QE3. The
Fed's next policy meeting will be on Sept. 17-18.
Yields were held in check on safe haven bids linked to
jitters over a U.S. military strike against Syria for its use of
poison gas that U.S. officials say killed 1,429 civilians last
month. President Barack Obama won the backing of key federal
lawmakers in his call for limited action on Syria. It is unclear
when a strike will occur after traders had expected such a move
this past weekend.
"People are waiting for what happens with Syria. It might be
positive for Treasuries," said Justin Lederer, Treasury
strategist with Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
A survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Wednesday
showed more investors added longer-dated Treasuries on Tuesday
compared to a week earlier. The share of these "long" investors
increased from 17 percent to 23 percent, the highest level since
July 22, J.P. Morgan said.
Still the marquis event for the bond market this week is the
government's payrolls report on Friday. Strong jobs gains would
seal expectations the Fed will scale back its bond purchases
starting in October, while a weak figure would revive bets the
central bank would delay such a move.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely
added 180,000 jobs in August, leaving the unemployment rate
unchanged from July at 7.4 percent, which was the lowest level
since December 2008.
Other recent data suggested the U.S. economy, while still
growing, has slowed due to sluggish global demand and a spike in
mortgage rates.
The government reported the U.S. trade gap grew a tad more
than expected in July as exports slipped after contributing to a
huge contraction in the deficit the previous month.
Investors will receive anecdotal views on the economy when
the Fed releases its Beige Book at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), two
weeks before its next policy meeting.
They will also digest views later Wednesday from two Fed
officials, San Francisco Fed President John Williams and
Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota. Neither are voters
this year.
On average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were little changed in price at 96-28/32, yielding
2.861 percent. The 10-year yield was 8 basis points below a
25-month high recorded on Aug. 22, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond rose 10/32 in price with a
yield of 3.775 percent, down 1.8 basis points from Tuesday's
close. The 30-year yield was about 17 basis points below its
two-year high set two weeks ago.
While longer-dated debt yields have traded in a volatile
manner on worries about less Fed purchases, short to medium term
yields have risen to their highest levels in over two years on
speculation over the timing of the Fed's first rate increase.
"The market is adjusting to the idea that low rates are not
going to be here forever," said Thomas Roth, executive director
of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA
in New York.
The yield on two-year Treasuries was last 0.438
percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close, while the yield
on five-year notes was 1.703 percent, up 2.1 percent
from late on Tuesday.