* Waning of worries on Syria erodes safety bid for
Treasuries
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will be key
* Fed buys $1.47 billion in long-dated Treasuries
By Luciana Lopez and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
slipped on Wednesday as fears of a Western-led military strike
against Syria ebbed, pushing investors into riskier assets such
as stocks.
Strong auto sales data also helped pull investors into
equities and away from safe-haven assets such as U.S.
Treasuries.
But investors were reluctant to push prices too far ahead of
nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, which will help guide the
Federal Reserve's decision on when to slow its $85 billion per
month in buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
"The bond market did see some flight to quality last week
when there was more tension regarding Syria," said Kim Rupert,
managing director of fixed income analysis at Action Economics
in San Francisco.
"But the fact that the U.S. has delayed on a strike has
unwound some of the safe-haven buying and has given equities a
leg higher," she added.
The United States is weighing military action against Syria
in response to its use of poison gas that U.S. officials say
killed 1,429 civilians last month.
But with U.S. President Barack Obama seeking Congressional
approval for such a strike, it remains unclear when or if such
an intervention might happen.
"People are waiting for what happens with Syria. It might be
positive for Treasuries," said Justin Lederer, Treasury
strategist with Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Still, the main event for the bond market this week is the
government's payrolls report on Friday. Strong jobs gains would
seal expectations the Fed will scale back its bond purchases
soon, while a weak figure would revive bets the U.S. central
bank would delay such a move.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers added
180,000 jobs in August, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged
from July at 7.4 percent, the lowest since December 2008.
The Fed's next policy meeting will be on Sept. 17-18.
Other recent data suggested the U.S. economy, while still
growing, has slowed due to sluggish global demand and a spike in
mortgage rates.
The government reported the U.S. trade gap grew a tad more
than expected in July as exports slipped after contributing to a
huge contraction in the deficit in June.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dipped 9/32 in
price to yield 2.897 percent, from 2.863 percent late Tuesday.
The 30-year bond slid 6/32 in price to yield
3.804 percent, compared to 3.793 percent late on Tuesday.
While trading in longer-dated debt yields has been volatile
on worries about smaller Fed purchases, short-to-medium-term
yields have risen to their highest in over two years on
speculation over the timing of the Fed's first rate increase.
"The market is adjusting to the idea that low rates are not
going to be here forever," said Thomas Roth, executive director
of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA
in New York.
The yield on two-year Treasuries was last 0.454
percent, up from 0.418 percent late on Tuesday, while the yield
on five-year notes was 1.730 percent compared to
1.682 percent late on Tuesday.