* Two-year yield above 0.50 percent, first time since June
2011
* U.S. services sector growth strongest in almost 8 years -
ISM
* ADP jobs data raise some doubts over robust U.S. payrolls
report
* Fed buys $3.36 billion of medium-term Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Benchmark U.S. yields neared
the key 3 percent level on Thursday as better-than-expected U.S.
economic data reinforced views the Federal Reserve could wind
down its massive bond buying program soon, prompting a global
bond rout.
A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed
services industries in August posted their fastest growth since
December 2005, well above expectations.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to 25-month highs after
the news, notching a fourth straight session of gains.
"You are seeing a normalization in the economy so you should
see a normalization in rates," said Craig Elder, fixed income
strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management in Milwaukee.
Elder and other analysts say the 10-year yield could break
above 3 percent if an August payrolls report, due Friday, adds
support for a Fed pullback on the bank's $85 billion per month
in buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
As the world's biggest economy has grown stronger, Fed
policymakers have increasingly hinted they are looking to wind
down the so-called quantitative easing program.
The labor market will be a key factor in the Fed's decision.
Policymakers want to see the unemployment rate closer to 6.5
percent from its current 7.4 percent.
A solid payrolls figure could help convince the Fed that
withdrawing some of their stimulus won't stall a labor market
recovery.
But a disappointing payrolls report - or suggestions that
the United States is getting closer to a military strike against
Syria to punish that country for using chemical weapons - could
easily push the 10-year yield to 2.75 percent, analysts say.
Still, U.S. economic data have been mixed enough that
tapering at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 meeting is not a given.
For example, U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs in
August, according to payrolls processor ADP on Thursday. That
number was strong - but not strong enough to ease jitters about
the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report.
"This number is not a definitive number for the Fed to
taper. This makes some people worry about tomorrow's payrolls
number, but I still think it will be a decent one," said Robbert
van Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge USA LLC in
New York.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers added
180,000 jobs in August, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged
from July at 7.4 percent, the lowest since December 2008.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 26/32 in price, yielding 2.992 percent, from 2.897 percent
late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield hit a session high of 2.994
percent on Thursday, a level not seen since July 2011.
Short- and medium-term maturities were hit hard again on
fears the Fed might raise short-term rates not too long after it
stops buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
The two-year note yield traded above 0.50 percent
for the first time since June 2011. It last traded at 0.514
percent, from 0.47 percent late on Wednesday.
Trading volume was heavy with $298 billion of Treasuries
changing hands as of noon, 58 percent above its 20-day average,
according to data from ICAP, the world's largest broker of U.S.
government debt.
Investors also dumped foreign bonds, sending German and
British 10-year government debt yields to their highest levels
in 1-1/2-years and since July 2011, respectively
.
Traders received other snapshots on U.S. labor conditions on
Thursday. The Labor Department said Americans filing for
unemployment benefits fell to 323,000 last week, matching the
level in the week of Aug. 11, which was the lowest reading since
January 2008.
On the other hand, planned layoffs rose in August to 50,462,
which was the highest level since February, Challenger, Gray &
Christmas said.
On the supply front, the Fed bought $3.357 billion in
Treasuries due November 2020 to August 2023, which was part of
its planned $45 billion in government debt purchases in
September.
The Treasury Department as expected pared its three-year
debt offering for next week by $1 billion to $31
billion, which was the smallest amount since January 2009 when
it reintroduced this maturity.
Meanwhile, the Treasury will reopen prior 10-year and
30-year issues at $21 billion and $13 billion, respectively
. The auction sizes matched the
previous reopenings for these longer maturities in July.