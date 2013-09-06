* August U.S. payroll data seen pivotal for Fed tapering
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Benchmark U.S. yields slipped
below 3 percent on Friday, as traders awaited the government's
payroll report which could reinforce expectations the Federal
Reserve might decide to scale back its bond purchase stimulus
soon.
The labor market will be a key factor in the Fed's decision
on whether to cut back on its bond purchases, known as
quantitative easing or QE. Policymakers want to see the
unemployment rate closer to 6.5 percent from its current 7.4
percent, which was the lowest since December 2008.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers added
180,000 jobs in August, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged
from July at 7.4 percent, the lowest since December 2008. The
non-farm payrolls report is due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
With $65 billion of coupon-bearing supply scheduled next
week, a bond rally from any disappointment in the payrolls
report will likely be short-lived, traders and analysts said.
"With long-end Treasury supply next week, accounts will be
willing to sell rallies on a weaker set of numbers," said Tom di
Galoma, head of fixed-income rates sales at ED&F Man Capital in
New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
10/32 in price, yielding 2.957 percent, down 3.9 basis points
from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield touched 3.007 percent
overnight, a level not seen since July 2011.
The two-year note yield, which is most sensitive
to changes in perception on the Fed's rate policy, was 0.502
percent, down 1.6 basis points from Thursday's close. It traded
above 0.50 percent for the first time since June 2011 on
Thursday.
The U.S. economy, while continuing to improve, has not shown
signs of accelerating. In fact, the surge in mortgage rates this
summer due to the spike in bond yields might be slowing the
housing recovery, analysts said.
Moreover, possible U.S. military action against Syria for
its alleged use of poison gas against civilians has stoked
worries about a disruption of Middle East oil exports,
propelling oil prices higher and exerting a drag on the global
economy, they added.
These factors, together with another possible showdown on
the federal debt ceiling between President Barack Obama and
Congress, might cause policy-makers to refrain from shrinking
the Fed's current $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities at its Sept. 17-18 meeting.
On Thursday, bond yields here and Europe jumped to levels
not seen in at least 1-1/2 years as investors stampeded out of
low-yielding government debt partly on a surprisingly strong
report on the U.S. services sector.
Adding to worries about the end of QE has been speculation
on how quickly the central bank might increase its policy rate
from its current near zero range after it stops buying bonds.
Uncertainty over the timing on the Fed's first rate hike,
which would be the first such move since June 2006, lifted
yields on short-dated Treasuries or the short-end of U.S. yield
curve to their highest level since June 2011.
The latest bond sell-off also pushed the yields on
short-dated Treasury Inflation Protected Securities into
positive territory, something which has not occurred since
February 2011.
TIPS yields are commonly referred to as "real" yields
because they reflect investors' expectations on economic growth
and investment returns excluding inflation.
"The era of financial repression has officially ended," TD
Securities interest rate strategist Richard Gilhooly wrote in a
research note published late Thursday.
"The liquidation process has driven the move to higher real
yields as the Fed signaled the winding down of QE and economic
data this week has suggested some acceleration in the path of
activity even as rates spike higher," he said.