* Yields fall from two-year highs
* Fed seen tapering bond purchases at next week's meeting
* Treasury to sell $65 billion of three-, 10-, 30-year bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rallied
on Monday as some investors covered bearish bets that yields are
likely to continue to rise, while concerns over potential
conflict with Syria was also seen adding some safety buying to
U.S. debt.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have fallen from two-year
highs of 3 percent since Friday's employment report showed that
employers added fewer jobs than expected in August, while jobs
gains for June and July were also revised downward.
The Federal Reserve is seen as likely to announce a
reduction in its $85 billion a month bond purchase program when
its policymakers meet next week, though Friday's payrolls data
has led some to expect the initial reduction may be smaller than
had been previously expected.
"The market is still under the impression that the Fed will
announce some sort of tapering next week, albeit the
expectations are for a little lower than previously thought,"
said Jason Rogan, managing director in Treasuries trading at
Guggenheim Partners in New York.
Most economists at primary dealers expect the Fed will
announce a cut in bond purchases, according to a Reuters poll on
Friday.
The median of forecasts from the 18 dealers was for the
central bank to initially shave $15 billion per month from the
purchases, down from a median forecast of $18 billion dollars in
a similar Aug. 2 poll and a median of $20 billion in a poll of
15 dealers in early July.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 12/32 in
price to yield 2.89 percent, down from 2.94 percent late on
Friday. The notes had initially rallied strongly on Friday's
employment report before giving back much of the gains later in
the session.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due 2036 to 2043 on Monday as part of its ongoing purchase
program.
Concerns over Syria also added a bid to the debt on Monday.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied that he was behind a
chemical weapons attack on the Syrian people, as the White House
on Sunday pressed ahead with the uphill effort of persuading
Congress to approve a military strike to punish Assad.
The Treasury will sell $65 billion in new three-year,
10-year and 30-year bonds this week, which may add some pressure
to the market.