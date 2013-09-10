(Corrects bullet point on size of three-year auction to $31 bln
* Yields rise back to near two-year highs
* Chinese data, easing Syria concerns reduce bond demand
* Treasury to sell $31 bln in new three-year notes
* Fed to buy $1-1.5 bln TIPS due 2018-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday as upbeat Chinese industrial output and retail sales
data eased fears over an economic slowdown, while ebbing
concerns about conflict with Syria also reduced demand for
safe-haven U.S. debt.
Stronger-than-expected industrial output reinforced other
signs that China's economy was stabilizing after slowing for
more than two years, just as major emerging markets brace for
potential fallout from an expected trimming of U.S. stimulus.
Concerns about conflict with Syria also fell after U.S.
President Barack Obama said on Monday he saw a possible
breakthrough in the crisis after Russia proposed that its ally
Damascus hand over its chemical weapons for destruction, which
could avert planned U.S. military strikes.
"We're seeing some modest selling on not a lot of volume.
It's related mainly to the better Chinese data and a press story
that Syria seems to have agreed to Russia's proposal on chemical
weapons. Those two things combined have led to less risk of an
economic slowdown," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist
at Credit Suisse in New York.
Treasuries also came under pressure on Tuesday as investors
prepared for the Treasury's sale of new three-year notes, the
first sale of $65 billion in new supply this week.
The Treasury will auction $31 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). In
"when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming three-year
offering due September 2015 to sell at a yield of 0.92 percent,
three basis points above where the notes were trading in the
secondary market.
Hedging by dealers and investors preparing for a record
breaking corporate bond deal by Verizon was also seen
adding to pressure on Treasuries. The company is expected to
sell at least $20 billion, with pricing expected on Wednesday,
according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in
price to yield 2.96 percent, up from 2.91 percent late on
Thursday.
The yields have dropped from two-year highs of 3.01 percent
on Friday, after a weaker than expected payrolls report led
investors to believe that the Federal Reserve may cut its bond
purchase program by less than previously anticipated, if at all,
when it meets next week.
Friday's payrolls report showed employers added fewer jobs
than expected in August, while jobs gains for June and July were
revised downward.
Economists told Reuters after the latest jobs report they
now expect the Fed to begin paring its purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion a month, down from
the $15 billion median in Friday's primary dealer poll and a
wider poll conducted in August.
The Fed will buy between $1 billion and $1.50 billion in
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due from 2018 to
2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program.
Economic data later in the week will also be closely watched
for signs of strength in the economy, with retail sales data on
Friday likely to be the most influential.
