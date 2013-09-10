(Corrects size of three-year note sale in bullet point to $31
bln, not $13 bln)
* Yields rise back to near two-year highs
* Chinese data, easing Syria concerns reduce bond demand
* Treasury to sell $31 bln in new three-year notes
* Fed buys $1.39 bln TIPS due 2018-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday as upbeat Chinese industrial output and retail sales
data eased fears over an economic slowdown, while ebbing
concerns about a Western-led attack on Syria also reduced demand
for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Stronger-than-expected industrial output reinforced other
signs that China's economy was stabilizing after slowing for
more than two years, just as major emerging markets brace for
potential fallout from an expected trimming of U.S. stimulus.
Concerns about repercussions of a Western-led attack on
Syria also decreased after U.S. President Barack Obama said
Monday he saw a possible breakthrough after Russia proposed that
its ally Damascus hand over its chemical weapons for
destruction, which could avert the planned military strikes.
"We're seeing some modest selling on not a lot of volume.
It's related mainly to the better Chinese data and a press story
that Syria seems to have agreed to Russia's proposal on chemical
weapons. Those two things combined have led to less risk of an
economic slowdown," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist
at Credit Suisse in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in
price to yield 2.96 percent, up from 2.91 percent late Monday.
Treasuries are likely to continue to be sensitive to the
risk of conflict with Syria, which could add volatility to the
market as the Treasury prepares to sell $65 billion in new debt
this week.
"We're still a little bit day to day and we've got more
people trying to work out if the Syrian, Russian and U.S.
negotiations can really bear fruit," said Jim Vogel, an interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Treasury will auction $31 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). In
"when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming three-year
offering due September 2015 to sell at a yield of 0.92 percent,
three basis points above where the notes were trading in the
secondary market.
Hedging by dealers and investors preparing for a
record-breaking corporate bond deal by Verizon was also
seen adding to pressure on Treasuries. The company is on track
to sell the largest deal in history, with order books already
surpassing $50 billion. Pricing is expected on Wednesday,
according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week will be the
next focus of the market, once it works through this week's
supply.
Ten-year note yields dropped from two-year highs of 3.01
percent on Friday, after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report
led investors to believe that the Federal Reserve may cut its
bond purchase program by less than previously anticipated, if at
all, when it meets.
Friday's payrolls report showed employers added fewer jobs
than expected in August, while jobs gains for June and July were
revised downward.
Economists told Reuters after the latest jobs report they
now expect the Fed to begin paring its purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion a month, down from
the $15 billion median in Friday's primary dealer poll and a
wider poll conducted in August.
The Fed bought $1.39 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) due from 2018 to 2043 on Tuesday as part of
its ongoing purchase program.
Economic data later in the week will be closely watched for
signs of strength in the economy, with retail sales data due out
Friday likely to be the most influential.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)