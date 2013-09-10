* Chinese data, easing Syria concerns reduce bond demand
* Heavy orders for mega Verizon deal curb Treasuries demand
* Investors put in solid showing at $31 bln 3-year note sale
* Fed buys $1.39 billion TIPS due 2018-2043
By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries yields climbed
on Tuesday as upbeat Chinese industrial output and retail sales
data eased fears of an economic slowdown, while ebbing concerns
about a Western-led attack on Syria also reduced demand for
safe-haven U.S. debt.
Benchmark yields approached 3 percent following
stronger-than-expected industrial output that reinforced other
signs that China's economy was stabilizing after slowing for
more than two years. This improving trend has emerged just as
major development economies brace for potential fallout from an
expected trimming of U.S. stimulus, known as QE3.
Concerns about a Western-led attack on Syria also decreased
after U.S. President Barack Obama said Monday he saw a possible
breakthrough after Russia proposed that its ally Damascus hand
over its chemical weapons for destruction, which could avert the
planned military strikes.
"We seem to be averting an imminent strike against Syria.
That's taking away from of the safehaven bids for bonds," said
Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in
St. Petersburg, Florida.
Solid investor demand at a $31 billion three-year note sale,
part of the $65 billion coupon-bearing supply this week, briefly
kept a lid on yields, but traders quickly turned their attention
to the remaining supply in 10-year and 30-year maturities on
Wednesday and Thursday amid lingering concerns over rising
long-dated yields whenever the Fed halts QE3.
The latest three-year note due September 2016 cleared at a
yield of 0.913 percent, which was the highest since May 2011.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last down 11/32 in price to yield 2.957
percent, up 4 basis points from late Monday. The 10-year yield
was roughly 5 basis points below the 25-month high set on
Friday.
The yield on the two-year note was up 2 basis
points to 0.467 percent, while the 30-year bond yield
was up 4 basis points at 3.888 percent.
VOLATILITY FROM SYRIA
Treasuries are likely to remain sensitive to the risk of
conflict with Syria, which could add volatility and complicate
the sales of public and corporate bond supply slated this week.
"We're still a little bit day-to-day and we've got more
people trying to work out if the Syrian, Russian and U.S.
negotiations can really bear fruit," said Jim Vogel, an interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Hedging by dealers and investors preparing for a record
corporate bond deal by Verizon Communications, Inc
added to the pressure on Treasuries. The company is on track to
sell the largest corporate bond deal in history, with orders
reaching $85 billion late Tuesday. Pricing is expected on
Wednesday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week will be the
next market focus after investors absorb this week's supply.
Ten-year note yields have dropped from two-year highs of
3.01 percent reached Friday. A weaker-than-expected payrolls
report led investors to bet the Fed may cut its bond purchases
by less than previously thought, if at all, when it meets.
Friday's payrolls report showed employers added fewer jobs
than expected in August, while jobs gains for June and July were
revised downward.
Economists told Reuters after the latest jobs report they
now expect the Fed to begin paring its purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion a month, down from
the $15 billion median in Friday's primary dealer poll and a
wider poll in August.
"It's better to start off slowly because the data are still
questionable. Still we don't the emergency stimulus measure
anymore," said D.A. Davidson's Stark.
Meanwhile, the Fed bought $1.39 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due from 2018 to 2043 on
Tuesday as part of its planned $45 billion in Treasuries
purchases for QE3 in September.
Economic data later in the week will be closely watched for
signs of strength in the economy, with retail sales data due out
Friday likely to be the most influential.