Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Thursday after a sale of 30-year bonds.
On the open market, prices for the 30-year bond rose 22/32 to yield 3.812 percent after the auction. Prices for the 10-year note gained 13/32 to yield 2.864 after the sale.
The Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.820 percent. The yield was the highest since July 2011.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 In preparation for a possible strike by Illinois' largest union of state workers, Governor Bruce Rauner's administration launched a website on Tuesday encouraging residents to apply for permanent or temporary state jobs.