By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. Treasuries debt rallied
on Monday as news Lawrence Summers withdrew his name for
consideration as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve inspired
buying from investors who had feared more restrictive policies
if he were to head the central bank.
Bond yields fell to their lowest levels so far in September
with longer-dated maturities gaining nearly 1 point in price.
This surprising weekend development on Summers, which came
two days before Fed policymakers meet and coincided with the
five-year anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, was
widely perceived as positive for bonds as well as stocks.
Traders now expect current Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen the
front-runner to succeed Ben Bernanke, who will likely step down
in January. Yellen is expected to continue the Fed's likely
slow, cautious approach to reduce its current bond purchase
stimulus, known as QE3.
"Assuming Janet Yellen moves to the fore, it should reduce
uncertainty across markets, increasing the likelihood of
continuity at the Fed and an ultra-smooth transition," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed
Income in New Jersey.
A Yellen-led Fed would also likely mean the U.S. central
bank will take its time to raise short-term rates, even after it
halts QE3.
This shift in thinking about Fed leadership coincided with
the sharp drop in yields in short-dated Treasuries, which
earlier this month rose to their highest levels since May 2011,
partly on worries over Summers as the next Fed chief.
Fed policymakers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, when
Wall Street analysts anticipate they will decide on shrinking
their current monthly $85 billion in purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
Given the sluggish pace of the economic recovery, the
Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting
group, will likely opt for a small reduction in purchases,
according to economists and traders.
"A small tapering is in the offing, something in the order
of $10 billion. That's still a lot of stimulus coming to the
economy," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital
markets with Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
Monday's data on industrial output and regional
manufacturing suggested the U.S. economic recovery could manage
with less Fed stimulus.
At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Fed will buy $750 million to
$1.00 billion in Treasuries due in Nov. 2024 to Feb. 2031, part
of its planned $45 billion Treasuries purchases in September.
News of Summers' withdrawal for consideration as Fed
chairman was mitigated by a pact between the United States and
Russia to secure and rid Syria of its chemical weapons under
international supervision. Fears over a possible U.S. military
strike against Syria had stoked safe-haven demand for bonds.
It is unclear whether the bond market rally could be
sustained heading into the FOMC meeting, traders said.
"I don't think it will go much further from here," said
Raymond James' Giddis. "For the bond market, it's shortcovering
with some people who were caught a bit by surprise with the
Summers announcement."
On the open market, the yield on two-year Treasury
fell about 5 basis points from late Friday to 0.387
percent after hitting 0.375 percent earlier in overseas trading,
its lowest in about 2-1/2 weeks.
Longer-dated yields fell sharply, too. Benchmark 10-year
yield declined almost 10 basis points to 2.792
percent, near its session low and the lowest in two weeks.
In the futures market, traders dialed back expectations the
Fed will soon move away from its current near-zero interest rate
policy adopted in December 2008, at the height of global credit
crisis that caused the share price of the Reserve Primary Fund
to fall below $1, thereby "breaking the buck."
The demise of the U.S. money market mutual fund was seen as
a watershed moment during the financial crisis that caused the
Fed and other central banks to flood the banking system with
cash to avert a massive global market collapse.
Federal funds futures implied traders priced in a 56 percent
chance of the central bank raising rates at the end of 2014
, down from 68 percent on Friday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch, which calculates traders' view on Fed policy.