* Treasury to sell $29 billion seven-year notes at 1 p.m.
EDT (1700 GMT
* New U.S. jobless claims fell to near six-year low of
305,000
* Four-week average of new claims fell 7,000 to 308,000
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday as traders trimmed prices before the Treasury's
seven-year note auction and as news of fewer new U.S. jobless
claims raised the possibility of stronger-than-forecast
September job growth.
The jobless claims report was "obviously constructive for
the labor market outlook as we head into next week's non-farm
payrolls report," said Ian Lyngen, Treasury strategist at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The thought of stronger U.S. payroll growth weighed on U.S.
Treasuries prices.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 2/32 in
price before the jobless claims report was issued, were down
5/32 afterwards, yielding 2.65 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds, down 4/32 in price
before the jobless claims report came out, were down 12/32
afterwards, yielding 3.70 percent.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell last week to a seasonally adjusted 305,000, a near
six-year low, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The
four-week average of new claims, which evens out weekly
volatility, fell 7,000 to 308,000, the lowest level since June
2007.
"This level of claims is consistent with a +200,000 non-farm
payrolls print, compared with the +175,000 consensus," Lyngen
said.
The 305,000 new jobless claims was "a very, very good number
for the economy," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief
financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"The sky is not falling, things are picking up. A very good
monthly jobs report is out there somewhere on the horizon. The
Fed may have to wind down and exit these policies quicker than
they think," he said, referring to monetary policy.
Treasuries prices have risen and yields have fallen since
the Federal Reserve decided to put off unwinding any of its
monetary accommodation until it had more confidence in the
sustainability of the still-subdued economic recovery.
At its policy meeting last week, the Fed decided not to trim
its large-scale asset purchases, citing strains in the economy
from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates. Fewer asset
purchases would put downward pressure on bond prices and upward
pressure on yields.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?
Still, plenty of uncertainty lies ahead, including whether
or not the non-farm payrolls report can be released on time next
Friday if the government shuts down on Oct. 1 should budget
negotiations on Capitol Hill result in an impasse.
"It's crazy how we all have to become political analysts
now," said Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist with Calvert
Investments in Bethesda, Maryland. "There will probably be a
brief government shutdown next week, maybe for a couple of days.
It doesn't look like there's enough time, much less will, to
avoid it. The filibuster kind of helped make that happen.
"For bond people, the main immediate impact will be - if the
government shuts down longer than Tuesday - that the BLS could
have trouble getting the employment report out on Friday," Van
Order said, referring to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In addition, unless Congress raises the debt ceiling by Oct.
17, the Treasury will only have $30 billion in cash on hand,
leaving the United States on the edge of an unprecedented
default, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
"Raising the debt ceiling could be more stressful than
people had been thinking not that long ago," Van Order said.
Meanwhile, traders positioned for the Treasury's $29 billion
seven-year note sale at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the last of three
coupon auctions conducted this week. The Treasury sold two-year
notes on Tuesday and five-year notes on Wednesday.
As part of its ongoing efforts to foster economic activity
and lower unemployment, the New York Fed purchased $1.565
billion in Treasury coupons on Thursday with maturities ranging
from Feb. 15, 2036 through Aug. 15, 2043.
ALLOCATION LIMIT BOOSTED FOR FED'S REVERSE REPO EXERCISE
The Fed said the overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreement operational exercise that its open market trading desk
at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has been conducting
daily this week will have its allocation limit increased - from
the current level of $500 million per counterparty per day to $1
billion per counterparty per day - beginning with the operation
to be conducted on Friday, Sept. 27. All other terms of the
exercise will remain the same.
The Fed said the operations are a "readiness exercise" and
"a matter of prudent advance planning" by the Federal Reserve.
"These operations do not represent a change in the stance of
monetary policy, and no inference should be drawn about the
timing of any change in the stance of monetary policy in the
future," the Fed said.
The announcement had no discernible impact on the market.