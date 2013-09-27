* Stocks losses, possible govt shutdown feed safety bid
* August personal income +0.4 percent, spending +0.3 pct
* New York Fed President Dudley speaks at 2:00 p.m.
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as stock market losses and concerns about the
implications of a possible U.S. government shutdown fed a bid
for U.S. debt.
U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 and Dow poised to drop
for the first week in four, as concerns grew over a lack of
compromise in debt and budget negotiations by lawmakers in
Washington.
A government report showed modest gains in personal income
and spending in August, as well as a narrow rise in a closely
watched inflation measure. The news drew little market reaction.
"Consumer spending and PCE inflation this morning are not
telling the Fed they need to taper any time soon," said Chris
Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. He was referring to the debate over
when the U.S. central bank might cut back on the large-scale
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it has
been making in an effort to stimulate economic activity and
lower unemployment.
The prospect of low interest rates for longer has lifted
U.S. Treasury prices since last week's Federal Reserve policy
meeting when the Fed decided not to trim its large-scale
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at
stimulating economic activity and lowering unemployment.
As part of its ongoing efforts to foster economic activity
and lower unemployment, the New York Fed purchased $5.551
billion in Treasury coupons on Friday with maturities ranging
from June 30, 2018 through May 31, 2019.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 11/32,
their yields easing to 2.61 percent from 2.65 percent late on
Thursday. Five-year notes rose 8/32 in price, their
yields eased to 1.39 percent from 1.44 percent late on Thursday.
"The tone in the Treasury market improved in the last week
since the 'un-taper,'" said Gene Tannuzzo, fixed income
portfolio manager at Columbia Management in Minneapolis,
referring to the Fed's decision not to reduce its bond
purchases. "Until then, Treasuries had been the asset class
investors had loved to hate."
Investors also worried about a possible government shutdown,
feeding a bid for U.S. Treasuries, Tannuzzo said.
Over the longer term, however, Treasuries are drawing buyers
because they are perceived as being more fairly valued than they
were last May when benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were about
100 basis points lower than they are today, Tannuzzo said.
"We went from overvalued then to approximately fair value
today," he said, citing fair value for the 10-year yield at
between 2.60 percent and 2.90 percent.
Investors in bond funds worldwide put a net $4.5 billion
into bond funds in the week following the Fed's decision to keep
its bond-buying program unchanged, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research reported showed Friday.
The flows into bond funds in the week to Sept. 25 reversed
eight straight weeks of net outflows from the funds and marked
the strongest new demand for the funds in five months.
Treasuries prices have risen and yields fallen since the
Federal Reserve decided to put off unwinding any of its monetary
accommodation until it had more confidence in the sustainability
of the still-subdued economic recovery.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?
Still, plenty of uncertainty lies ahead, including whether
or not the non-farm payrolls report can be released on time next
Friday if the government shuts down on Oct. 1 should budget
negotiations on Capitol Hill not result in an agreement.
In addition, unless Congress raises the debt ceiling by Oct.
17, the Treasury will only have $30 billion in cash on hand,
leaving the United States on the edge of an unprecedented
default, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist with Calvert
Investments in Bethesda, Maryland, said the wrangling in
Washington could continue until stock investors get nervous and
the stock market sells off sharply.
"That's usually the signal to politicians to scramble and do
something," he said.
"We think the volatility risk is shifting more toward stocks
now and for buyers of corporate debt, that could offer some
opportunities if spreads widen out a bit," he said.