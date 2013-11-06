* Focus on October U.S. payrolls due Friday
* NY Fed President Dudley speaks Thursday; Bernanke Friday
* Treasury to conduct $70 billion refunding next week
* Treasury to sell floating rate 2-year notes in 2014
* Treasury says 'extraordinary measures' available on Feb. 8
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose from
technical support levels on Wednesday as investors waited for
U.S. employment data and speeches by major Federal Reserve
officials due this week.
Two economic reports were supportive for Treasuries. The
Mortgage Bankers Association said U.S. mortgage applications
fell in the latest week. Consultants Challenger, Gray &
Christmas said planned layoffs at U.S. firms rose 13.5 percent
in October, citing cuts at pharmaceutical and financial firms.
A 0.7 percent rise in The Conference Board's September
leading economic indicators index released mid-morning briefly
appeared to trim gains at the long end of the maturity curve.
Strategists said the bond market was focused on more
influential reports due later in the week: the first estimate of
third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday and -
most importantly - October nonfarm payroll data due Friday.
Meanwhile, technical factors influenced trading.
"The market is a bit hesitant around support levels," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. strategist at TD Securities. "Ten-year
yields broke through their 100-day moving average at 2.64
percent but were unable to break through 2.68 percent, the 38.2
percent retracement of the September-October rally.
"With GDP, payrolls, and both Dudley and Bernanke on the
speaker circuit, there appears to be little desire by markets to
prematurely break too far in one direction," Goldberg said.
A speech by New York Federal Reserve President William
Dudley on Thursday and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to the
International Monetary Fund's research conference on Friday
could get even more than the usual attention from market
participants after recent Federal Reserve research papers
discussed possible further changes in central banks'
"frameworks" to address issues raised by the financial crisis.
In research papers released this month, two of the Fed's top
staff economists make the case for more aggressive action by the
U.S. central bank to lower unemployment by promising to hold
interest rates lower for longer.
Besides bouncing off support, Treasuries were supported by
Japanese trust banks lifting hedges on a large block of 10-year
futures, said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed income rates at
ED&F Man Capital in New York. "Asian real money and central
banks were also buyers."
The Treasury's refunding announcement - it will sell $30
billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes, and
$16 billion for 30-year bonds next week - was about as expected
and had no discernible market impact.
The Treasury also said it would sell two-year floating rate
notes in 2014, with further details to be announced on Jan. 23
for an initial auction set for Jan. 29.
"We would expect $120 billion to $140 billion in floating
rate issuance over the course of 2014," said Citigroup
strategist Brett Rose. "Floating rate notes should be considered
as a substitute for Treasury bills."
Fed Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto will speak
about housing and the national economy at 1:30 p.m. EST/1810 GMT
on Wednesday. No question and answer period is scheduled.
Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 8/32 in price while its yield eased to 2.64 percent from
2.67 late on Tuesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond slipped 01/32. Its yield
stood at 3.77 percent.
As part of its ongoing stimulus program, the Fed on
Wednesday bought $3.171 billion of Treasuries maturing between
November 15, 2020 and August 15, 2023.