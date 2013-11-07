NEW YORK Nov 7 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond expanded its price gain to a full point on Thursday as traders positioned for the October U.S. employment report.

"Yield steepening exposure is being taken off in front of the non-farm payrolls report Friday," said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed-income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York. "Accounts are selling short-term maturities to buy farther out on the curve."

As the 30-year bond cleared a one-point gain, its yield eased to 3.72 percent from 3.78 percent late on Wednesday.